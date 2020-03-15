Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont declares public health emergency, schools close in light of coronavirus health concerns

(WTNH) — We are in uncharted territory. Schools are closed, events are canceled, travel is curtailed, people are working from home. Coronavirus is no joke. Governor Ned Lamont and State Health officials are doing everything in their power to prevent a massive outbreak and protect out hospitals from becoming overrun.

People have the virus and more will get it. At this time, there is no vaccine.

Never before has the basic concept of handwashing been more important. And you better get used to the words ‘social distancing.’

Schools canceling classes will have a huge impact. As communities try to figure out how to move forward educating kids, the governor made a decision to ease some of the burden.

The State’s Chief Operating Officer, Josh Geballe, is at the epicenter of this crisis. Capitol Report talks to Geballe what has been the most eye-opening part of all of this?