(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont laid out his vision in his State of the State address earlier this week.

If year one of the Lamont era was defined by rookie growing pains and legislative defeats and years two and three were defined by COVID-19 and his leadership responding to the pandemic, what does year four hold in store?

Last Wednesday, after all the greetings and salutations, it took less than 60 seconds for the governor to tout three straight years with a budget surplus and announce that he’s cutting taxes for working and middle-class families.

The theme of the address was ‘The Connecticut Difference.’ It was drizzled with optimism and what Lamont is pitching had a broad appeal from both sides of the aisle.

