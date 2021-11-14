Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont files paperwork for re-election, a look back at his approval ratings

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz let the cat out of the bag last week, revealing to the world they filed their paperwork as a first step toward getting on the ballot in 2022.

The timing is everything. Late last week, Lamont announced a report on the state’s finances shows a surplus for the third year in a row and it looks like there is no need for a tax increase. Lamont told News 8 that he’s considering property tax relief as a campaign pillar.

Sacred Heart University released new insight as Lamont heads into year four of his administrations. Right now, Lamont has an approval rating of just a hair over 50 percent. That’s about a 7-point decline since March when he reached the highest approval marks.

Now, flashback to 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Lamont soared to a 53.5 percent approval rating after just being at 31 percent when we got into the pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit, Lamont had a 24.6 percent approval rating.

