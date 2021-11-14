Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont files paperwork for re-election, a look back at his approval ratings

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz let the cat out of the bag last week, revealing to the world they filed their paperwork as a first step toward getting on the ballot in 2022.

The timing is everything. Late last week, Lamont announced a report on the state’s finances shows a surplus for the third year in a row and it looks like there is no need for a tax increase. Lamont told News 8 that he’s considering property tax relief as a campaign pillar.

Sacred Heart University released new insight as Lamont heads into year four of his administrations. Right now, Lamont has an approval rating of just a hair over 50 percent. That’s about a 7-point decline since March when he reached the highest approval marks.

Now, flashback to 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Lamont soared to a 53.5 percent approval rating after just being at 31 percent when we got into the pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit, Lamont had a 24.6 percent approval rating.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss