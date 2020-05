(WTNH) — We are 10 days away from May 20. Are we moving too quickly to reopen Connecticut? We continue that discussion with Governor Ned Lamont and Hartford Healthcare President and CEO Jeff Flakes.

As we move closer toward the May 20 reopening, predictive modeling by Hartford Healthcare and MIT shows a death count that will keep on rising.

All along the medical experts have urged caution and the need to continue to social distance.