Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont heckled for mask mandates; a new absentee ballot roadblock

By all accounts, Connecticut has been one of the best states in the nation when it comes to bending the COVID-19 curve. We wore masks, we socially distanced, kept bars closed.

For months, our testing positivity rate sat below 1%, and hospitalizations dipped to only a few dozen. But, those numbers are slowly shifting up again.

And now, Governor Lamont is fining people who don’t wear masks. Even children ages 3 and up are being told to wear them at daycare.

Some people don’t like those mandates. In fact, on two occasions last week, Governor Lamont had to deal with anti-mask protestors heckling him during a news conference.

It didn’t stop there. Governor Lamont was thrown off by the disturbance and had to address what was happening.

He did take a minute after the news conference to speak with the group.

Think personal freedom isn’t a big issue right now? The U.S. Attorney General William Barr said last week coronavirus lockdowns are the greatest intrusion on civil liberties other than slavery in U.S. history.

There are more issues with those pesky absentee ballots. News 8 has learned top officials are considering legislation that would allow local registrars to count absentee ballots

before Election Day due to the sheer volume they are expecting.

Right now, those ballots cannot be opened until 10 a.m. Election Day.