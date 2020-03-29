Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont lifts plastic bag tax, debate over gun stores, liquor stores as essential businesses during pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — Bags and booze and guns, oh my! Governor Ned Lamont has waived the 10 cent plastic bag tax during the coronavirus outbreak, and kept gun stores and liquor stores open as ‘essential businesses’; the panel discusses.

Gov. Lamont says he didn’t like it, but made the decision to lift the plastic bag tax during the pandemic.

Also, guns stores as an essential business? Second Amendment supporters cheered this, Senator Richard Blumenthal says not so much.

And liquor stores are still open, too, and wine sales are booming. Alcohol is essential to many, but is this more disregard for social-distancing?