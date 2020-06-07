Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont on police accountability, Treasurer Wooden says corporate America should stand up to racism

(WTNH) — 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It’s not easy to say out loud. George Floyd’s death while handcuffed by the Minneapolis Police serves as a long-overdue wake-up call about systematic racism and police brutality in this country.

Those 8:46 minutes are nothing new. What happened in Minneapolis happens far too often in this country. Floyd just happened to be the tipping point. Those 8:46 minutes need to be a catalyst for change in our country.

The ongoing protests illustrate not only the call for justice in cases of police brutality but for the nation’s lawmakers and police to take a hard look at their definition of what it means to ‘protect and serve.’

Governor Ned Lamont talked about those first steps last week:

First of all, they want accountability. I’ll be working with Ravella, pushing the D.A., making sure that we can provide accountability, give you confidence that our police, State, and Municipal are there representing you, representing the community as you’ve heard me say before when it comes to municipal police, state police, teachers. Now I’m focused on judges. We’ve got to do a better job of making sure the amazing diversity which makes Connecticut so special is represented in all these groups. – Governor Ned Lamont

What happened in Minneapolis only underscores the overall problem of racism. State Treasurer Shawn Wooden wrote an editorial for the Hartford Courant last week saying it’s time for corporate America to stand up against racism.

“While no one action will solve the racial problems America faces, this much is certain: We cannot continue doing the same things and expect different results. It is time for the wealthy and privileged to start pulling the levers of power they hold. Wall Street and corporate America, I’m speaking to you,” Wooden said.

He joined the panel to talk about it.

Former Xerox CEO Ursala Burns agreed on CNBC.

“I think we really have to start looking more seriously at board composition and ensuring that we have the presence of difference on the board, a direct voice on the board, as of 2019, 187 S&P companies, or 37%, have no black board members,” Burns said.

We are nearing phase 2 for reopening the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant owners are getting antsy; they are urging the governor to let them allow indoor dining earlier than June 20. The gov. wasn’t going to back down, but Saturday decided to push it up to June 17.