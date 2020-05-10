Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont on reopening the state May 20, Edu. Commissioner on future of schools ‘post-pandemic’

(WTNH) — Step by step, Connecticut is moving closer to the May 20 reopening date. The state is meeting specific benchmarks, allowing us to go down the path toward resuming a hint of normalcy in our lives.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped for more than 14 days, which is a positive sign. But the number of people still dying from the virus is concerning. The big focus now is getting more people tested, a lot more. Governor Ned Lamont wants to see up to 42,000 tests executed per week!

And while May 20 is the immediate focus, there’s a masked man who is eyeing another date on the calendar. Governor Lamont is with the Capitol Report panel this week.

Question 1 to the Governor:

Our social distancing has slowed the spread of coronavirus in our state. Now that we’re taking steps to reopen some businesses in the state in 10 days, are you afraid that – if the trend reverses – that it will be difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube and tell everyone to stay home again?

Miquel Cardona, the Education Commissioner for the State of Connecticut, joins the panel to talk about the future for schools in the state now that they will be staying closed for the rest of the school year. How to get back to school come fall?