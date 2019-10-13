Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont poll numbers, Sen. Murphy on CT tolls and distancing from Trump

(WTNH) — Is isn’t easy being governor. 9 months into the gig and Ned Lamont is still mired in a ‘rookie slump’ when it comes to his poll numbers.

To his credit, he replaced a guy who was the least-liked democratic governor in the country. So, going in, we knew it would be an uphill battle. Lamont is locked in battles over tolls and taxes, which doesn’t win you popularity contests either.

A new Hartford Courant Sacred Heart Poll shows Connecticut residents are hesitant to jump on the Lamont train. Since May, his ‘disapproval’ rating has shot up by 7 points.

His push to get highway tolls is stalled, and public support on how he’s handling this is clearly not in his favor. And when it comes to taxes, Governor Lamont is getting hammered there, as well.

The latest numbers aren’t a shock, and Lamont seems to recognize there is work to be done.

The public may hate the idea of tolls, but other democratic lawmakers – including our own Senator Chris Murphy, who chowed down on barbecue last week with New Haven mayoral candidate Justin Elicker – believe tolls are the way the state needs to go.

We also asked Senator Murphy this week for his thoughts on the continued silence from Connecticut’s republican lawmakers who don’t seem to care about distancing themselves from President Trump.

The silence from republican leaders was called out in a Journal Inquirer editorial that reads – in part – “It would be a good time for forward-thinking republicans to speak out about what has been emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”