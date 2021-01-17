Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont recovering from hip surgery; UConn Huskies hot sauce challenge

(WTNH) — What does Governor Ned Lamont have in common with Blue from “Old School”? New hips. Although, we’re guessing Lamont’s is titanium and not plastic.

That said, the Gov. quietly went under the knife last week and got his hip replaced. Lamont is doing physical therapy and continues to recover at home.

Among those wishing the governor well is State Rep. Jeff Currey, who just got a life-saving kidney transplant. Currey tweeted, “Is there a new body part caucus ya wanna start Governor?”

The UConn Men’s Basketball team is on a hot streak. Not only is the team back in the top 25, but a social media challenge is also going viral after a fan vowed to drink a spoonful of hot sauce if the Huskies came back to beat Marquette from 18 down.

Now, the charitable Husky Ticket Project is involved by helping raise money to provide game tickets to underprivileged kids.