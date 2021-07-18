Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont reduces taxes on beer in CT by nearly 17%

(WTNH) — Connecticut has 169 cities and towns. And according to the Connecticut Brewers Guild website, the state has more than 120 operational breweries. Safe to say, beer is big business in Connecticut.

And last week, Governor Ned Lamont signed a law that reduces taxes on beer by nearly 17 percent.

It’s part of the governor’s ongoing effort to support the nearly $3-billion craft beer industry.

Beer equals jobs. Jobs equals growth.