(WTNH) — Governor Lamont isn’t fooling around when it comes to recognizing the impact climate change could have on Connecticut.

He signed an executive order last week aimed at speeding up strategies to ensure cities and towns are resilient to the possibility of rising sea levels and the potential for powerful storms.

At a forum, co-hosted by DEEP Chief Katie Dyke, both Dyke and Lamont discussed how the state needs to remain progressive in moving policies for change forward.