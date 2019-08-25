Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont to ‘right the ship’ in face of financial mismanagement in CT port authority

(WTNH) — Connecticut has a problem with its port authority. State lawmakers are now investigating after auditors uncovered issues with financial mismanagement and serious lapses in administrative oversight.

The most shocking bit of info, the agency has no accounting methods to show where millions in state aid is going.

The governor’s office hopes to ‘right the ship’ as major work is set to begin at the state pier in New London to support the growing offshore wind power industry.

Speaking of wind power, that is one of the many topics Governor Lamont discussed on a fishing trip on Lake Ontario with New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, last week.

In addition to reeling in some steelhead trout, Lamont is looking to do more with Cuomo on projects that would benefit both our states.