Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont, tribal casino leaders at odds over legalizing sports betting, debate over legalizing marijuana heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you thought legalizing sports betting in Connecticut would be quick and easy, think again. And the debate over legalizing marijuana is heating up between lawmakers and opposition groups.

Governor Ned Lamont and tribal casino leaders are at odds over who should operate the sports betting industry.

The Pequots and Mohegans want exclusive control, but Governor Lamont is backing a bill that would give off-track betting and the State lottery a piece of the action.

According to Mashantucket Pequot Chair Rodney Butler, negotiations this week did not go well.

Governor Lamont believes having third-party competitors involved with sports betting would provide a more level playing field and avoid the potential for litigation.

Another bill with a gigantic question mark hanging over it is legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Lamont administration has made no secret they support it, and lawmakers made their pitch saying regulation will make it safer and that arresting people for marijuana possession hasn’t worked.

Last week, there was some powerful testimony against the legalization from a man who lost his daughter to opioid addiction and who blames pot as the ‘gateway drug.’

This week’s quest on the Capitol Report panel is State Representative Vin Candleora who is in the all opposing camp of the issue.