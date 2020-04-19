Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont works with regional governors on plan for slowly reopening states amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How do you ‘reopen’ a state in the midst of a global pandemic? Very carefully.

As days and weeks, and dare we say months drag on, the strategy on both the state and national level remains “Proceed with Caution.”

This is the approach Governor Ned Lamont is taking. Getting Connecticut’s economy moving against is one giant piece of the puzzle. The other: health. People are still getting sick, but hospitalizations in some areas do appear to be on the decline.

Governor Lamont’s Task Force is now working on a blueprint to figure out the “how” and “when” for reopening the State. But the bottom line: it will be a very long process.

At first, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano didn’t love the idea of Gov. Lamont working with regional governors on a reopen strategy – Fasano says there were concerns on both sides of the aisle about committing to any plan that doesn’t serve the interests of people in CT – but he seemed to come around toward the idea by the end of the last week.