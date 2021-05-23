Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont’s approval rating holding strong; CT largely for legalizing recreational marijuana, SHU survey says

Governor Ned Lamont hasn’t said yet if he plans on running for a second term in 2022. If he does, he seems to still have the backing of Connecticut voters.

Sacred Heart University released new approval numbers last week. The governor is still holding strong at just under 56 percent approval.

It dipped just a little since last month, but nothing too substantial. It will be interesting to see what happens as we emerge from the pandemic.

And what about legalizing recreational marijuana?

Sixty-four percent of those surveyed either strongly or somewhat support the idea.

It’s still anyone’s guess if this will happen during this legislative session.

House Speaker Matt Ritter says it could be taken up in Special Session this summer if it doesn’t happen in the next few weeks.