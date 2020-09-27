Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont’s ‘fin’-tastic visit to Mystic Aquarium; Vote-scented soap

Last Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont paid a visit to the folks at Mystic Aquarium. When the Gov. had some downtime, he stopped by to check out the touch tank…

Also, a big decision for politicians right now is, do you wear your mask at the podium for a news conference, or not? Perhaps the best plan is to decide before you get in front of the mic and TV cameras. Senator Matt Lesser recently learned that the hard way, after doing battle with the double mask and glasses.

And, they say politics can get a little dirty. This past week, we discovered “Feel Good Vote Soap.” It’s made in Rhode Island by Kala Style, who says it smells like ‘taking your voice to the polls,’ and clean and cool natural floras with a hint of lemon zest.