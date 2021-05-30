Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont’s phone rings during news conference; House Speaker talks shellfish

(WTNH)– Usually, when a phone rings during Governor Lamont’s news conference it’s one of those careless journalists who forgot to silence their phone. Well, last week the tables were turned. We have the clip in the video above.

And finally, in the world of Zoom meetings, we continue to pick up some interesting tidbits of information about our elected officials. Last week, when the topic of shellfishing came up during a call with House Speaker Matt Ritter, the conversation went in a different direction. We’ll show you in the video above.