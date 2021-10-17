Capitol Report: Gov. Ned Lamont reacts to state representative’s comments on social media comparing Lamont to Hitler

(WTNH) – Words matter, whether you say them out loud, tweet them, or post them on Facebook, someone is always watching.

Republican State Representative Anne Dauphinais of Killingly went on Facebook last week and compared Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler over Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

She has yet to apologize, and instead doubled down. She went back on Facebook to lay out examples of how Lamont’s policies compared to those of Hitler and Nazi Germany prior to World War II to try and prove her comments were neither anti-Semitic nor factually incorrect. This generated a vitriolic debate with more than 1,000 comments.

Republican leaders came together to condemn Dauphinais’ comments, as did Lamont.

