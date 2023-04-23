NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wheeling and dealing is underway on a state budget. Gov. Ned Lamont said he spent a couple of days last week binge-watching CT-N to see what the appropriations and finance committees had to say on the legislature’s $50.9 billion budget.

His warning shot? Stop with the “gimmicks.”

The Democratic governor and his number crunchers seem to think the legislature’s numbers are off-kilter, and moves are being made to dodge the state’s spending cap.

The finance committee approved the governor’s tax cut proposals that help the middle class, but they stopped short on tax relief for the state’s high earners.