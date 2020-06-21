Capitol Report: Gov.’s exec. order bringing change to state policing, state lawmakers prep. for special session to address further police reform

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont answered the call last week to take action on police accountability and transparency. He signed another executive order.

The order only applies to State Police. IT bans chokeholds, calls for more diversity in the ranks, body cameras, and ends the purchase of any military-style gear from the feds.

The governor took action before lawmakers could get back into special session where the goal is to make these changes in all city and town departments statewide.

Big steps. But is it enough? The ACLU of Connecticut says this will do nothing to end police violence and racism.

Senate Democrats announced their Juneteenth Agenda for a special session Friday. Senator Doug McCrory from Hartford talks about some of their wide-ranging proposals in the video above.