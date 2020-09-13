Capitol Report: Governor approval numbers fit for a king

Governor Ned Lamont has continued to take some licks for extending his executive order power.

Last week, Don Pesci wrote a viewpoints column in the CT Mirror, calling autocracy in Connecticut, “the new normal.”

Lee Elci penned a column called “Serfs Await the Next Edicts of Good King Ned.”

Joke all you want, but poll numbers show people are digging the king.

According to a national poll by researchers at Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, some two-thirds of Connecticut residents support how Governor Lamont is handling the pandemic.

Only the governors of Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maryland polled better.

Gov. Lamont’s communications director Max Reiss joins the panel to discuss this topic.

Watch the video above for more.