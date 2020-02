(WTNH) — Governor Lamont proclaimed Saturday “Peter Tork and the Monkees Day” here in Connecticut. Tork passed away last year.

The proclamation was read as part of the welcome ceremony at the Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees fans in North Haven.

He live in Mansfield for many years .

