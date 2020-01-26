Capitol Report: Governor Lamont joins the panel, ‘trucks only toll’ plan, legalizing recreational marijuana

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont joins the panel this week to talk about the progress of his ‘trucks only toll‘ plan and the proposal to legalize recreational cannabis in the state.

We still have not seen a new draft on ‘trucks only tolls’ plan. The new session starts in less than two weeks. We need a public hearing. Is a special session going to happen?

Let’s talk a little bit about the upcoming legislative session: legalized recreational cannabis in Connecticut is back on the table.

One proponent is State Senator Doug McCrory. He wants a bill that would tackle what he calls the “Three Es”: equity, expongement, economic opportunity.

Marijuana opponents aren’t ready to give up the fight, especially Deputy Minority Leader Vin Candelora.