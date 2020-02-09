Capitol Report: Governor Lamont kicks off 2020 legislative session with ‘State of the State’ address, tolls still contentious issue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With one year at the State Capitol under his belt, Governor Ned Lamont opened the 2020 legislative session with a rousing State of the State speech.

During the rookie season, Lamont faced some ups and downs. The toll issue remains the ‘elephant in the room.’ But toward the end of the address, Lamont embraced the roll of state ‘cheerleader.’

Governor Lamont also touted the state’s shrinking budget deficit and his continued effort to grow the state’s economy.

Lamont waited until about 20 minutes in to address what has been the most divisive issue at the capitol this year: the debate over ‘trucks only tolls’ and transportation infrastructure.

It remains unclear when tolls will come up in the legislature.

Following the Governor’s address, Republican leaders weren’t shy about their feelings on the toll issue.