(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has not been shy about emphasizing the importance of ‘Growing Connecticut’: training and retraining a new workforce, and encouraging companies to plant roots and grow more jobs here.

According to numbers from the CBIA in 2019, Connecticut is still lagging in private sector job growth in both New England and nationally.

The panel talks to Governor Lamont about his push for ‘Growing Connecticut’ and gets his response to the CBIA numbers.