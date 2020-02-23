Capitol Report: Governor Lamont pulls the plug on tolls, Dems in House and Senate also to blame

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The road to getting ‘trucks only’ tolls passed was full of potholes, detours, and endless traffic jams. In the end, Governor Ned Lamont was forced to pull his plan into the proverbial ‘rest area’ last week and find a different approach for funding transportation infrastructure.

Governor Lamont was visibly frustrated when he realized that leadership in both the Senate and House couldn’t come to terms with how to move forward with the vote.

The pause on tolls gives leadership in both chambers a little time to reflect on what has been a bumpy ride towards finding a solution to fixing Connecticut’s highways.

A Hartford Courant editorial questioned the governor’s leadership but called ‘pulling the plug’ the right move, putting some of the blame on legislative leadership.

The governor is ultimately responsible for failing to marshal the political will to get tolls done, but he’s not the only one who failed to execute.

If the Democrats in the House and Senate didn’t trust each other to such a degree that they needed to hold hostage incremental pieces of the bills, what does that say about the party leadership?