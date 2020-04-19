Capitol Report: Governor Lamont talks strategy to keep state safe, reopen after pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont talks to the panel about the State’s strategy looking weeks and months ahead in regards to the coronavirus response.

It’s been another week of crisis management and mixed messages from the White House. Governor Lamont has been saying that now that the precautions are working to curb the spread of COVID-19, it is not the time to relax on social-distancing.

But there seems to be a lot of pressure to go against science and start a slow shift back to normal from the president.