Capitol Report: Governor Lamont to meet with lawmakers on tolls this coming week
(WTNH) - Some big developments may be coming this week on one of Governor Lamont's top issues: TOLLS!
Governor Lamont is arranging to get together with lawmakers with the CT DOT to prepare a presentation for his plan on tolls, sometime this week.
In terms of a special session, that may happen later in the summer.
News 8's Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis tells us what he knows, as we still await word from the Capitol.
Watch the video above for more.
==
