Capitol Report: Governor Lamont to meet with lawmakers on tolls this coming week

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Some big developments may be coming this week on one of Governor Lamont's top issues: TOLLS!

Governor Lamont is arranging to get together with lawmakers with the CT DOT to prepare a presentation for his plan on tolls, sometime this week.

In terms of a special session, that may happen later in the summer.

