Capitol Report: CT reps dance like no one is watching at Lamont’s ‘Battle of the Bands’

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont put together a ‘Battle of the Bands‘ competition this week, and let’s just say, he got into it.

Friday, Woodstock fair hosted a Battle of the Bands competition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock Music Festival. The event was financed by Governor Lamont, personally.

Governor Lamont looked like he was having a good time at the event, sporting tie-dye and dancing with an unnamed fan.

State Senator George Logan kicked off the event by playing Jimi Hendrix’s version of the National Anthem.

And even Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz got into it.