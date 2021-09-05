Capitol Report: Governor Ned Lamont holds the line on vaccine and mask mandates for state employees, teachers

If you thought Governor Ned Lamont might bend on school mask mandates and vaccine mandates for state employees and teachers, think again.

There may be anger, there may be protests, but as we arrive at this Labor Day weekend, Connecticut is getting all kids back into the classroom. Restaurants and businesses are open and life is as close to “normal” as it can get with the stubborn Delta variant not going away anytime soon.

The governor continues to “hold the line” on the calls he’s been making via executive order to try and win the war against COVID.

If we were to go back in time to March 2020, would you think over a year and a half later we’d still be talking about masks, COVID, vaccine mandates?

We live in a world of ‘what ifs?’ Such as, ‘what if this pandemic isn’t over as we gear up for the 2022 elections? How will that play when it comes time to vote?

We are just four days from the kickoff of the NFL season. What are the odds you’ll be able to bet legally in Connecticut?

A legislative committee approved Emergency State Regulations last week for the expanding gambling market, but the U.S. Department of the Interior still needs to approve changes to the tribal compacts before legal sports betting and internet gambling can begin in Connecticut.