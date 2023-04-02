NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut already has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country. Last week, lawmakers moved a step closer to being even tougher.

One day after three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, the judiciary committee approved a series of reforms that Gov. Ned Lamont started pushing at the start of the legislative session.

Many Democrats would like to see more done. Opponents don’t see the bill as a way to stop violence.