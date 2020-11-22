Capitol Report: Governor’s Zoom background receives high ratings

While Governor Ned Lamont is under quarantine and working from his home office in Greenwich, we discovered something interesting.

The governor likes to go barefoot while working from home. When he tweeted out a video last week from the home office, we got a quick glimpse of his toes.

Speaking of Gov. Lamont and his home office, Room Rater, a site rates Skype and Zoom rooms, is giving him some high remarks. Lamont got a nine out of 10 rating.

Good dark shelf set up. Old books. Love curtain. Good covid governor. 9/10 @NedLamont pic.twitter.com/JyhQ046xZ7 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) November 17, 2020

Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe scored eight out of 10 for his room, with the French doors and vanity plate earning Geballe bonus points.