(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave.

Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.

News 8 has not independently verified the video’s authenticity and due to legal reasons, News 8 has chosen not to air the video.

In the video, Boland says he wouldn’t hire Catholics, conservatives, anyone over 30, or anyone he didn’t believe was progressive. Suffice it to say, this isn’t sitting well with anyone.

Both sides of the political aisle are outraged and Attorney general William Tong is launching a civil rights investigation into the hiring practices in Greenwich schools.

