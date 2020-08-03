Capitol Report: Hartford historic firehouse for sale, Ann Taylor’s New Haven store closes for good

(WTNH) — Downtown Hartford’s historic fire headquarters is for sale. The city is hopeful investors and developers might be interested in the Pearl Street gem.

The three-story, 64,000 square food firehouse is close to Bushnell Park and it’s even on the Register of Historic Places. The fair market value in 2016 for the property was $2.2 million.

After 66 years it’s the end of the line for Ann Taylor. The downtown New Haven store on Chapel Street closed for good last weekend. The New Haven location was the brand’s first store when it opened in 1954.

Ann Taylor’s parent company is bankrupt. The Danbury, New Canaan, and Westfarms locations all survived the chopping block.