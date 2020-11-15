Capitol Report: Hartford HealthCare President & CEO discusses preparation for winter COVID-19 hospitalizations

One of the key metrics of gauging the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the number of hospitalizations in Connecticut.

Back in April, we nearly hit 2,000 hospitalizations during the first wave of the pandemic. Before coming all the way down to just 42 in August. As of late last week, we climbed all the way back to 617.

So, how are hospitals preparing for what could be a challenging couple of months this time around?

Hartford HealthCare President & CEO Jeffrey Flaks joined Capitol Report to talk about it.

