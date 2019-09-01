Capitol Report: Hartford Mayoral primary debate Sept. 5th, Football season has begun

(WTNH) — This Thursday, September 5th at 7pm you can catch the Hartford Democratic Mayoral Primary debate on News 8 and streaming on WTNH.com.

News 8 will co-host the debate with the Hartford Courant.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Former Mayor Eddie Perez, and State Representative Brandon McGee will hash out the issues impacting our capitol city.

We’ll have a Capitol Report wrap up on WTNH.com immediately following the debate.

Finally it’s college football season!!

We decided to break out some old footage of our friend, Joe DeLong. Not only did Joe play in the 1995 Carquest Bowl for West Virginia, he is Executive Director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and is joining us for Capitol Report After Hours.