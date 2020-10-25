Capitol Report: HBO’s John Oliver visits Danbury for sewage plant dedication

Under a veil of silence, HBO’s John Oliver made the journey from Manhattan to Danbury last Sunday to have the city sewage plant named in his honor.

After weeks of back-and-forth, both Oliver and Mayor Mark Boughton made good on promises.

In the end, Danbury’s charities are the beneficiaries, raking in more than $55,000 in donation from Oliver.

A dark shadow is hanging over the groundhog world this week. Chuckles X, Connecticut’s groundhog, has passed away.

The sleepy saw-toothed rodent bright joy to all those eager to know if a furry rodent could predict an early spring every Feb. 2.

Sadly, we only got two Groundhog Days out of Chuckles X. A myriad of health problems led to Chuckle’s early demise. Rest in Peace.