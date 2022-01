(WTNH) – Columnist and associate editor with Hearst Connecticut Media, Dan Haar, is discussing several topics this week.

He sat down with the Capitol Report team to discuss the state budget office reporting new numbers last week, Bob Stefanowski running for governor, and Senate Republicans attacking Lamont last week.

He also discussed Lamont giving legislative leaders a list of 11 emergency orders he wants to extend.

