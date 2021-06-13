Capitol Report: Hearst CT Media’s Dan Haar breaks down end of 2021 legislative session, what’s next for special session

(WTNH) — Hearst Connecticut Media’s Dan Haar joins Capitol Report to help put a bow on this legislative session.

Pre-COVID-19, Gov. Ned Lamont staked a lot on getting the legislature to pass tolls to fund infrastructure. The legislature balked, and it tanked his approval rating. During this session, he drew another line in the sand with the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) which would have raised gas taxes. The legislature punted on that as well.

Will we see TCI in a special session and what does it say about what seems to be a Democrat versus Democrat battle?

RELATED: 2021 regular legislative session wrap up; Special session on cannabis, budget implementer set for next week

Hearst reported last week that Gov. Lamont was hesitant to sign the Clean Slate Bill (CSB) and erase the criminal records of over 300,00 Connecticut residents. He eventually did sign the bill last Thursday, but slammed the bill and asked Democrats to go back in and tighten the gun purchase loophole.

What’s the behind-the-scenes politics driving this back and forth between Lamont and the legislature?