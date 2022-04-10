(WTNH) – West Haven’s former mayor Ed O’Brien is among those calling for current mayor Nancy Rossi to exit left stage following a review by forensic auditors over the misuse of nearly $1 million in federal COVID money.

Rossi isn’t planning to go anywhere, and last week, Hearst CT Media’s Dan Haar wrote a column with the headline, “West Haven Mayor Rossi must go. Lamont must do the deed.”

Haar joined the Capitol Report team to talk about West Haven and the article.

Watch the video above for the full segment.