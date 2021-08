Saturday was nothing short of stunning! We won't see AS much sunshine today since clouds will move in this afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but we could see spotty showers/storms this afternoon/evening. It'll be dry by the time you head out the door tomorrow. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be series of dry and comfortable days with highs in the upper 70s, near 80°.

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Spotty thundershowers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.