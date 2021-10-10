Capitol Report: Hearst CT Media’s Dan Haar talks what’s going on behind the scenes at the Capitol these days

(WTNH) — Readers love him and other journalists want to be him.
Hearst Connecticut Media’s Dan Haar joins us to give a little behind-the-scenes info on what’s happening at the Capitol these days.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
by: Jon RosenPosted: / Updated:
(WTNH) — Readers love him and other journalists want to be him.
Hearst Connecticut Media’s Dan Haar joins us to give a little behind-the-scenes info on what’s happening at the Capitol these days.
Watch the full interview in the player above.