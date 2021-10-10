Capitol Report: Hearst CT Media’s Dan Haar talks what’s going on behind the scenes at the Capitol these days

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Readers love him and other journalists want to be him.

Hearst Connecticut Media’s Dan Haar joins us to give a little behind-the-scenes info on what’s happening at the Capitol these days.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss