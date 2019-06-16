Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Here we go again, another Fortune 500 company leaving CT

(WTNH) - Oops... It happened again! Another corporate giant has said "Thanks for the memories, Connecticut"!

United Technologies is high-tailing it for Boston. The UTC-Raytheon mega merger means the Farmington corporate headquarters are going bye-bye.

On the heels of GE's departure a few years ago, there are a lot of frayed nerves.

But, the good news is, thousands of Pratt and Whitney jobs appear safe and Governor Lamont says he has a pledge from UTC.

The Governor is doing a lot of damage control on this one. He visited Pratt and Whitney workers at the famous Augie and Ray's in East Hartford and reassured them that their jobs are safe.

However you spin it, the fact that another Fortune 500 company is moving their corporate headquarters out-of-state does not look good.

It might not be the end of the world to lose another 100 corporate jobs to the Boston area, but it brings back an all-too-familiar pit in the stomach.









