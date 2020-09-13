Capitol Report: High-school athletes demand to play football; who’d oversee sports betting if it’s legalized in CT?

Last Wednesday, hundreds of high school football players, coaches, and parents made their way to the State Capitol to protest the CIAC’s decision to cancel the football season.

The facts are this: Connecticut is doing one of the best jobs in the country at managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flip side is, yes, we are doing a great job, but are we going to risk widespread outbreaks that could potentially close schools again, just so high schoolers can have a football season? That’s the big unknown.

We aren’t out of the woods on this pandemic.

Here’s the rub: football feels singled out, while other sports get to have their season. Some legislative leaders are still fighting to get kids on the field.

A column in The Day newspaper paints a pretty decent picture of why politics and science don’t mix.

It’s called, “So when did high school football become more important than a lung?”

Columnist Mike Dimauro wrote, “Parents are winding up their kids and pushing uninformed politicians into the heedless and irresponsible path of invalidating scientific explanation. The CIAC can’t offer coherent comment. And now Gov. Lamont looks like the bad guy for listening to a doctor from Yale.”

Governor Lamont thinks it’s time for Connecticut to get a piece of that sports gambling action. The discussion to legalize it could come up in the next special session. The problem continues to be: who would run it? The Casinos? CT Lottery? Sportstech?

Watch the video above for more.