Capitol Report: Hot races to watch in the Connecticut Legislature

We are just over one week out to Election Day. This past month, we have been looking at a number of the hot races to watch in the Connecticut Legislature.

Senate

We’ll start in New Britain, the 6th District, where Republican Gennarro Bizzarro, current title holder of “best name in the senate,” is facing challenger Rick Lopes. Lopes actually beat Bizzarro back in 2014. Bizzarro won the seat in a special election last year.

Moving on to southeastern Connecticut and the 18th District, where Senator Heather Somers, the Republican incumbent, is taking on challenger Robert Statchen. This is another rematch from 2018 when Somers won with 55% of the vote.

Big shoes to fill in the 34th District. Senate Minority leader Len Fasano is retiring. We have Paul Cicarella looking to keep this seat red, but former East Haven Mayor April Capone is no slouch.

House

Let’s start in the 58th District, which covers Enfield. We have Tom Arnone looking to secure a second term against Enfield’s longtime GOP town chair Mary Ann Turner.

Onto the 111th District in Ridgefield. This is an open seat. Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo lost in 2018 to John Frey. This time, she’s going up against Republican Bob Hebert.

Finally, we will look at the 120th District in Stratford, and it’s another rematch. Democrat Phil Young won in 2018 in a race clouded by ballot controversies over Republican Jim Feehan.

Take a look at the other big races in the Connecticut Legislature we have discussed in past episodes:

Round 1 of big races in CT

Round 2 of big races in CT