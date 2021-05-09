Capitol Report: House approves amendment to let voters have final say on early voting; Tweed Airport announces expansion

If there’s one thing we learned in 2020, it’s that you can hold a national election during a global pandemic. No excuse absentee balloting helped make that possible in Connecticut.

Since the election, changes to voting laws have become a hot-button issue, with some GOP-controlled states passing laws making it more difficult to vote. In blue Connecticut, it’s the opposite.

The House has approved a constitutional amendment that would give voters the final say on having early voting and no excuse for absentee ballots in Connecticut. Now it moves up to the Senate.

House Democrats say it’s about time. Republicans have their concerns.

Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R) said, “I think the areas of concern generally is how long does early voting take place? Especially given the financial impacts it will have on our communities.

But also we continue to hear the lack of photo identification or signature verification.”

Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D) said, “We’re trying to reduce barriers here, not increase them.”



After decades of playing hurry up and wait, Tweed New Haven Airport is moving forward with a massive $100 million expansion plan.

Plans include a new terminal and an extended runway — that will mean bigger planes can use the airport to serve more destinations.

Also, Avelo Airlines, the nation’s first new airline in 15 years, plans to make Tweed its first east coast base. This entire project has been a long time coming.

Tweed New Haven Executive Director and Guilford Democratic State Rep. Sean Scanlon joined Capitol Report to talk about how this finally came together.