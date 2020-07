(WTNH) -- We are smack dab in the middle of summer, but the focus for everyone continues to be fall and getting kids and teachers back into the classroom. Also, a focus this week in a special session will be absentee ballots for November as the August primary approaches.

Connecticut's positive case rate has remained at or below the 1% mark. And last Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont and former FDA Commissioner Doctor Scott Gottlieb spoke about the importance of moving ahead with a back-to-school plan for September even if it means we might need to pivot to a plan B should cases spike again later in the fall.