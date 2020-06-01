Capitol Report: How big of a financial liability has UConn’s football team become?

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — How big of a financial liability has UConn’s football team become?

If football is the engine driving college sports, then UConn is a ’73 Pinto. A Hartford Courant editorial and a Sports Illustrated piece suggested that UConn may need to slash a number of sports due to the an athletic department drowning in about $40 million in red ink annually.

Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Pat Forde puts it bluntly:

Everyone in a decision-making capacity at UConn has perpetrated breathtaking administrative malpractice when it comes to football.

They have screwed up in every way imaginable for damn near a decade. They have made terrible hires, agreed to preposterous contracts, and frittered away what little cachet UConn football every had.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss