Capitol Report: How big of a financial liability has UConn’s football team become?

(WTNH) — How big of a financial liability has UConn’s football team become?

If football is the engine driving college sports, then UConn is a ’73 Pinto. A Hartford Courant editorial and a Sports Illustrated piece suggested that UConn may need to slash a number of sports due to the an athletic department drowning in about $40 million in red ink annually.

Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Pat Forde puts it bluntly:

Everyone in a decision-making capacity at UConn has perpetrated breathtaking administrative malpractice when it comes to football.

They have screwed up in every way imaginable for damn near a decade. They have made terrible hires, agreed to preposterous contracts, and frittered away what little cachet UConn football every had.