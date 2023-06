NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) signed the two-year $51.1 billion state budget last week. While bill signings are ceremonial rites of passage, they do mark the starting line for the new budget.

In the wake of the bipartisanship effort that got the budget done, the governor asked lawmakers to keep that in mind moving forward. A lot of that has to do with the two buzzwords this session, fiscal guardrails.